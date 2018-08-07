Cubs' Jason Heyward: Batting cleanup Tuesday

Heyward is starting in right field and batting fourth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.

This is Heyward's first time batting cleanup this season, as he's primarily batted third lately, though he's also been bumped down in the order on occasion. Cubs manager Joe Maddon is known to tinker with his lineups, so there's no guarantee the 28-year-old outfielder will stick in the fourth spot, but it's a good development for his RBI potential for however long he's there.