Heyward went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and four total RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.

Heyward's second home run of the season helped blow a close game open, as the Cubs scored five times in the sixth inning. The veteran right fielder still has a middling .669 OPS, but both of his home runs have come in his last four games, so perhaps his bat is heating up.