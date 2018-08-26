Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects four hits in big win

Heyward went 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-0 routing of Cincinnati.

Heyward was in an 0-for-14 slump over his last three games but he emphatically put an end to that Sunday. The 29-year-old is having his best offensive season since joining the Cubs in 2016. He's slashing .278/.342/.405 with 63 runs scored across 439 plate appearances in 2018.