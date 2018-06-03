Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects four hits Saturday
Heyward went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 14-inning win over the Mets.
Heyward has been seeing the ball well lately, as he's 12-for-23 over his last five games with four multi-hit performances in that span. The hot streak has his batting average up to .271 and his OPS up to .735, both of which would be his best marks since his last season with the Cardinals in 2015.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records second straight three-hit game•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in four in Saturday's nightcap•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Back from disabled list•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could return over weekend•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Won't be activated Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...