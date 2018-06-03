Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects four hits Saturday

Heyward went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 14-inning win over the Mets.

Heyward has been seeing the ball well lately, as he's 12-for-23 over his last five games with four multi-hit performances in that span. The hot streak has his batting average up to .271 and his OPS up to .735, both of which would be his best marks since his last season with the Cardinals in 2015.