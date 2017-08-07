Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects three hits Sunday

Heyward went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Heyward entered the game with just one hit in his last 15 at-bats, so it was nice to see him break out a bit. The 27-year-old isn't posting great counting stats, but he plays often enough to warrant a look in deeper leagues and in daily formats given the right matchups.

