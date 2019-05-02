Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects three hits
Heyward went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.
Despite batting eighth, Heyward was able to provide plenty of fantasy value in the Cubs' rout. The 29-year-old outfielder continues to have a nice bounceback season, as he's now batting a robust .329 with a .967 OPS.
