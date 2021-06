Heyward went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Heyward has been locked in lately, as he now has three straight multi-hit performances. For the season, the veteran outfielder is still batting just .201 with a .632 OPS due to a slow start (.183/.254/.341 slash line in April and May), but fantasy managers may want to ride with him while he's hot.