Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects two more hits Friday
Heyward went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Pirates.
Heyward has been on a nice run lately, as he's batting .390 over his past 10 games with five multi-hit performances in that span. The good stretch has bumped the outfielder's season slash line up to .268/.331/.401.
