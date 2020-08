Heyward went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Heyward made things very interesting in the ninth, going back-to-back with Willson Contreras against Robert Stephenson to cut the Reds' lead to one. He is putting together a nice season with a .270/.389/.500 slash line, although the counting stats leave quite a bit to be desired (three homers, one steal through 26 games).