Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could return over weekend
Manager Joe Maddon said "it's not impossible" that Heyward (concussion) could be activated from the disabled list over the weekend, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Heyward has been on the concussion DL for a little more than a week. While Maddon noted that Heyward is feeling much better, he added that the outfielder still has to go through concussion protocol before returning. He was able to do some defensive drills Tuesday, indicating he's trending in the right direction.
