Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could return Sunday or Monday

Heyward (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday or Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Heyward has been out with a hamstring injury since late August but has been making progress in recent days and is nearly ready to return. When he gets back, he'll fight for playing time in a crowded Cubs outfield, though his defense should keep him in the lineup more often than not.

