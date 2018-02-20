Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could sit out against left-handers

Heyward is expected to get his share of at-bats, but could find himself on the bench against left-handed pitching, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coach Joe Madden stated Heyward will get his fair share of playing time, but he'll also look to find at-bats for Ian Happ, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist. With six years remaining on his $184 million contract, Heyward could sit out against stout left-handed pitching. The 28-year-old outfielder hit .259 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI a season ago and is focused on staying healthy in 2018 after struggling through multiple hand injuries.