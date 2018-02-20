Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could sit out against left-handers
Heyward is expected to get his share of at-bats, but could find himself on the bench against left-handed pitching, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Joe Madden stated Heyward will get his fair share of playing time, but he'll also look to find at-bats for Ian Happ, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist. With six years remaining on his $184 million contract, Heyward could sit out against stout left-handed pitching. The 28-year-old outfielder hit .259 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI a season ago and is focused on staying healthy in 2018 after struggling through multiple hand injuries.
More News
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...