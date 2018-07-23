Cubs' Jason Heyward: Day off Modnay

Heyward is not starting Monday against the Diamondbacks.

The outfielder is hitting a solid .284/.351/.421, which marks the first time he's had an above-average batting line since 2015. He's still not a fantasy star, with just six homers and a single steal, though he's certainly outplayed expectations for the first time in several years. Ben Zobrist gets the start in right field with the left-handed Patrick Corbin on the mound.

More News
Our Latest Stories