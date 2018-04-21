Cubs' Jason Heyward: Day off Saturday
Heyward is on the bench as the Cubs take on the Rockies on Saturday.
Kris Bryant will shift out to right field, with David Bote making his major-league debut at third base. Heyward had a respectable 105 wRC+ through his first 17 games this season, hitting two homers and walking as often as he strikes out.
