Cubs' Jason Heyward: Dealing with ankle issue

Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that Heyward is nursing a minor left ankle injury, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

Heyward will sit for the second consecutive game since the ankle is "bothering him a little bit," according to Maddon. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest. Ben Zobrist is starting in right field in his absence.

