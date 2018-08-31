Cubs' Jason Heyward: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Heyward left Thursday's game against the Braves due to right hamstring tightness, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Heyward appears to have avoided a significant injury, as he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. If he's unable to go Friday, expect Ian Happ to draw the start in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories