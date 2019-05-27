Cubs' Jason Heyward: Dealing with soreness
Heyward (upper body) is dealing with soreness and is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Heyward was involved in an outfield collision with Kris Bryant in Sunday's action against the Reds. Though it appeared Bryant had gotten the worst of the collision, Heyward is sore on Monday and absent from the lineup. Jim Adduci will draw the start in right field and bat fifth, though Heyward will have the chance to return to the lineup for the second game of the series on Tuesday.
