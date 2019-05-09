Cubs' Jason Heyward: Delivers walkoff home run

Heyward went 1-for-5 with a walkoff home run in Wednesday's 3-2, 11-inning win over the Marlins.

Heyward waited until the 11th inning to collect his first hit of the game, but he made it count, bashing a 1-2 slider from Miami reliever Jose Quijada into the seats to win the game for the Cubs. The 29-year-old outfielder now has six home runs and an .893 OPS this season.

