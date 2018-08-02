Cubs' Jason Heyward: Doubles twice Wednesday

Heyward went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Heyward continued his steady play this season, as he's now batting .281 with a .765 OPS. While he only has seven home runs and 45 RBI, the 28-year-old has generally had a prominent spot in the Cubs' lineup, which gives him some fantasy utility.

