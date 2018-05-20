Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in four in Saturday's nightcap

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and four RBI in a 10-0 win over the Reds in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

In his first start since recovering from a concussion and coming off the disabled list Friday, Heyward cranked a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning before adding a sac fly in the seventh and trotting home on Albert Almora's double in the ninth. Heyward is still only hitting .235/.316/.363 on the season, but he does have 18 RBI and 17 runs in 31 games.