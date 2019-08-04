Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in three runs
Heyward went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.
Heyward set the tone for his team's offense with a leadoff homer off Brewers starter Adrian Houser. He then drove in another run with a triple in the following inning. The 29-year-old outfielder now has 17 long balls as he looks to reach the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2012.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...