Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in three runs

Heyward went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

Heyward set the tone for his team's offense with a leadoff homer off Brewers starter Adrian Houser. He then drove in another run with a triple in the following inning. The 29-year-old outfielder now has 17 long balls as he looks to reach the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2012.