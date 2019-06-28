Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in three

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Braves.

Batting fifth, Heyward played a key role in a big day for the Cubs' offense. The 29-year-old outfielder has had a bounceback campaign so far, as he's now slashing .270/.358/.445 with 11 home runs, 31 RBI and 38 runs scored.