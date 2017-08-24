Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in two again Wednesday

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

For the second straight game, Heyward drove in two runs, and he has five hits over that span. The 28-year-old has developed into more of a line drive hitter than the power hitter many projected when he was younger, as he had just seven home runs in 2016 and has only eight so far this season. He's not an elite fantasy option at this point, but his regular playing time does give him some utility.