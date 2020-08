Heyward went 2-for-4 with two RBI during Friday's 6-3 win over the Pirates.

Heyward plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single, scoring Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. The veteran outfielder got off to a slow start at the plate but seems to be turning things around, and he has hit safely in three of Chicago's last four games. This was his first multi-hit game of the season.