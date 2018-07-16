Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in two

Heyward went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Sunday against the Padres.

Heyward stepped to the plate in the second inning with runners on second and third and delivered a two-RBI single. He has struggled of late -- he has just eight hits in his last 31 at-bats with one extra-base hit -- but has enjoyed a resurgence at the dish through 274 at-bats this season.