Heyward went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run as the Cubs defeated the Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday.

Heyward pinch hit for starter Kyle Hendricks in the seventh and vaulted a two-run home run to right to extend Chicago's lead to the eventual 5-1 final. The outfielder now has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-18 and raising his average from .193 to .215 in the span.