Heyward (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After he experienced light-headedness and shortness of breath in Sunday's 7-3 loss, Heyward was sent in for a battery of tests, with manager David Ross specifically noting Monday that the outfielder is feeling better and hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. The Cubs are hopeful a day off or two will be all Heyward needs before he's ready to check back into the starting nine. Cameron Maybin will spell him in right field Monday and will bat eighth in the order.