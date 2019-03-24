Cubs' Jason Heyward: Figures to get time in center

Heyward is an option to get some playing time in center field early in the season with Ian Happ demoted to Triple-A on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Albert Almora should emerge at the primary center fielder with the surprise demotion of Happ, but Heyward figures to get some time there as Joe Maddon is known for moving his players around and playing matchups. On days when Heyward starts in center, Kris Bryant or Ben Zobrist are the most likely options to play in Heyward's primary right field spot. Of course, Happ could also get back in the picture soon if he plays well at Triple-A.