Cubs' Jason Heyward: Four-hit effort Saturday

Heyward went 4-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-9 win over Minnesota.

Heyward epitomized the Cubs' performance Saturday with four singles, as the team had only two doubles among their 20 hits. It's the 28-year-old's fourth four-hit effort of June, and he is now slashing .291/.349/.440 in 234 at-bats in 2018.