Cubs' Jason Heyward: Gets breather Wednesday
Heyward isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Heyward went 0-for-6 with two walks and a strikeout in the first two games of the series, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Ian Happ will shift to right field while Jake Marisnick starts in center.
