Cubs' Jason Heyward: Gets holiday breather

Heyward is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Heyward is among three lefty-hitting regulars -- Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber are the others -- who will be withheld from the starting nine in the series finale as southpaw Francisco Liriano takes the hill for Detroit. The 28-year-old Heyward is in the midst of the best of his three seasons in Chicago with a .288/.345/.436 slash line through 67 games, but he still remains a liability against same-handed pitching. Over his 59 plate appearances against lefties, Heyward has been limited to a .650 OPS.