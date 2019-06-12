Cubs' Jason Heyward: Goes deep at Coors Field

Heyward went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Rockies.

Heyward was the only Chicago hitter to take advantage of the thin air at Coors Field with a deep fly, as he popped his 10th home run of the season in the second inning. The 29-year-old outfielder has had a power resurgence this year, and he's on pace to get to 20 or more home runs for the first time since he hit 27 back in 2012. By comparison, Heyward had a total of just 19 home runs the last two seasons combined.

More News
Our Latest Stories