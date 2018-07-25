Cubs' Jason Heyward: Goes deep Tuesday

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Heyward's seventh home run of the season, which came in the sixth inning against Arizona starter Clay Buchholz, was the only offense Chicago mustered in a 5-1 defeat. The 28-year-old outfielder doesn't post great counting stats, though his .285 average and .780 OPS this season have both been welcome sights after he struggled offensively through his first two years in a Cubs uniform.

