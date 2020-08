Heyward went 2-for-3 with two walks and two solo home runs in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Reds.

Heyward is now up to five home runs through 29 games and he has a strong .962 OPS. The 31-year-old offers a ton of value defensively in right field, but he also managed 21 home runs and a .772 OPS in 2019, and it looks like he should be able to post solid stats once again this season.