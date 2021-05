Heyward went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Heyward took former teammate Jon Lester deep in the second inning with a runner on to make it 3-0 Chicago and he added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 7-3. The veteran outfielder is up to four home runs and 13 RBI across 37 games, making him more of a deep league option at this point given his middling production.