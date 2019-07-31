Cubs' Jason Heyward: Has three hits in loss

Heyward went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Heyward had half of the Cubs' six hits and scored the team's only run. The 29-year-old outfielder has had a solid bounceback season for Chicago, as he's now slashing .278/.355/.458 through 99 games, and his OPS is up from .731 in 2018 to .814 currently.

