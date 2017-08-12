Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench Saturday

Heyward is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After an 0-for-4 performance in Friday's series opener, Heyward will head to the bench as the Cubs shuffle around their lineup. They'll send out an outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist.

