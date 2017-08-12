Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench Saturday
Heyward is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
After an 0-for-4 performance in Friday's series opener, Heyward will head to the bench as the Cubs shuffle around their lineup. They'll send out an outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist.
More News
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects three hits Sunday•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits out Tuesday's contest•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches game-winning homer•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench vs. left-hander•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores, drives in run from leadoff spot Sunday•
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...