Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench Thursday

Heyward is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Heyward will get the day off as the Cubs, who wrapped up a division title Wednesday, rest all of their starters for Thursday's series finale. Ian Happ will slide over to cover right field in his stead, opening up a spot for Leonys Martin to start in center field.

