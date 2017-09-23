Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Held out of Saturday's lineup

Heyward is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Saturday's contest will be just the fourth Heyward has not started this month, as manager Joe Maddon gives Ian Happ the nod in right field in order to get another right-handed hitter in the lineup against Brewers lefty Brent Suter.

