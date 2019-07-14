Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits 15th home run in win
Heyward went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.
Heyward hit his 15th home run of the season with two outs and a runner on in the fifth inning, giving the Cubs a 5-3 lead. The 29-year-old outfielder has had a power resurgence this year, as the 15 home runs are the most in a season for Heyward since he hit 27 as a 22-year-old in 2012 with the Braves.
