Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits another home run in loss

Heyward went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates.

Heyward has shown surprising power so far this season, as he already has four home runs through 35 at-bats. That puts him halfway to last season's total, which he accomplished over 440 at-bats. Heyward will have to keep this up a bit longer to truly show his power stroke is back, but he may be worth grabbing off waivers while he's hot.

