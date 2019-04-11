Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits another home run in loss
Heyward went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates.
Heyward has shown surprising power so far this season, as he already has four home runs through 35 at-bats. That puts him halfway to last season's total, which he accomplished over 440 at-bats. Heyward will have to keep this up a bit longer to truly show his power stroke is back, but he may be worth grabbing off waivers while he's hot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...