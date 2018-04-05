Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench Thursday

Heyward is not in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Brewers.

Heyward is just 4-for-17 (.235) on the season, and with lefty Brent Suter taking the ball for Milwaukee, he'll head to the bench for a night off. Ben Zobrist will take over in right field to replace him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories