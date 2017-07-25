Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench vs. left-hander

Heyward is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.

Following back-to-back starts in the leadoff role, Heyward will be dropped from the lineup entirely due to the matchup with a left-hander in Carlos Rodon. Heyward's absence will allow Ben Zobrist to settle in as the Cubs' table setter for the afternoon.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast