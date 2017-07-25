Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench vs. left-hander
Heyward is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Following back-to-back starts in the leadoff role, Heyward will be dropped from the lineup entirely due to the matchup with a left-hander in Carlos Rodon. Heyward's absence will allow Ben Zobrist to settle in as the Cubs' table setter for the afternoon.
