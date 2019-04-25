Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits fifth home run

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Heyward and teammate Javier Baez each hit three-run bombs to propel the Cubs to the one-run win. The 29-year-old outfielder had just eight home runs in 2018 and had a total of just 26 in his first three seasons in Chicago, so his power surge so far in 2019 has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners.

