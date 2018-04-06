Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits first home run as pinch hitter

Heyward came off the bench to hit his first home run of the season in his only at-bat of the game in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Heyward started the game on the bench with Milwaukee starting lefty Brent Suter, but he hit a two-run bomb off Brewers' closer Corey Knebel in the ninth inning with the Cubs already up 6-0. Heyward will likely continue to see the bench when opponents start left-handers, which will cut into his fantasy value, though he can still deliver occasionally when he doesn't start.