Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits off tee Friday

Heyward (hamstring) was able to hit off a tee and run the bases prior to Friday's game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Heyward continues to inch his way back from the 10-day DL after suffering a right hamstring injury in late August. He recently resumed playing catch and running, and then took another step in the right direction with Friday's progression, which also included outfield drills and full sprints. The Cubs have refrained from putting him on any sort of timetable, but he looks to be nearing a return.