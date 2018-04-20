Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits second home run of season

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Heyward hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning off right-hander Matt Bowman. Despite the impressive line Thursday, he has gotten off to a predictably poor offensive start, batting .226/.311/.358. His defense should keep him in the lineup, so his value comes from formats deep enough that at-bats are scarce.