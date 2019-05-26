Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits seventh home run

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

The home run was Heyward's seventh of the season and first since May 8. After a hot start to the season, the 29-year-old outfielder has slowed down somewhat, as he now has a .238/.352/.402 slash line.

