Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits solo homer

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during a 6-2 victory against the Brewers on Friday.

This was Heyward's first homer since July 14, and yet he still already has the most home runs he's ever recorded in a season with the Cubs since joining the team in 2016. Heyward has reached 20 homers just once in his career, but he will really have to slump not to hit 20 this season. He is batting .277 with 16 homers, 45 RBI, 50 runs and six steals in 361 at-bats this season.