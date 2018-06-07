Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits walk-off grand slam Wednesday
Heyward went 1-for-5 with a walk-off grand slam in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.
Heyward only had one hit but he made it count, taking Philadelphia reliever Adam Morgan deep to send the Wrigley Field crowd home happy. The veteran outfielder now has three home runs this season to go along with a .261 average and .719 OPS.
